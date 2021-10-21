Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 12:47 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the NL Championship Series and six Atlanta pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Braves a 9-2 victory Wednesday over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff.
Adam Duvall and Freddie Freeman also homered for Atlanta, which bounced right back from blowing a late lead in an agonizing loss Tuesday and ended its 10-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium.