Braves exercise 2024 option for manager Brian Snitker Nov. 30, 2021 Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 10:23 a.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have locked up manager Brian Snitker for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995.
The Braves announced Tuesday they have exercised the option for the 2024 season on Snitker's contract, an expected move for the highly popular skipper who already had two more years on his current deal.