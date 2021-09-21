Braves ride big 5th inning to win, extend NL East lead DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 1:24 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Riley had three doubles and three RBIs, Adam Duvall added a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves extended their lead in the NL East by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4 on Monday night.
The Braves pushed their advantage to three games over the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 2-0 to Baltimore.