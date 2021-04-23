Bregman has 3 RBIs, Astros end skid with 8-2 win over Angels KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer April 23, 2021 Updated: April 23, 2021 12:09 a.m.
1 of9 Houston Astros' Carlos Correa tosses his bat after hitting a RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Houston Astros' Cristian Javierp during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a two-run single against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, hits a RBI single as Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki reaches for the pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Alex Cobb throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs, Cristian Javier struck out a career-high nine in five scoreless innings and the Houston Astros snapped a three-game skid with an 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.
The Astros had lost nine of 10 after a 6-1 start. They put their road woes behind them quickly in the opener of an eight-game homestand by jumping on Alex Cobb (1-1) for five runs in less than three innings.