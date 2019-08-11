https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Brewers-3-Rangers-2-14296129.php
Brewers 3, Rangers 2
|Texas
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grisham rf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Sampson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pmeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Payano p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mrtin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Clhun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grrieri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houser p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|9
|2
|Texas
|000
|001
|010—2
|Milwaukee
|101
|100
|00x—3
E_Houser (1). DP_Texas 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Texas 5, Milwaukee 10. HR_Choo (19), Da.Santana (18), Hiura (14). CS_Andrus (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Payano L,1-1
|3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|B.Martin
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Guerrieri
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sampson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Milwaukee
|Houser W,5-5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Ju.Guerra H,15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pomeranz H,2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Claudio
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albers S,3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Payano (Braun), by Sampson (Cain). WP_Payano.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:09. A_41,903 (41,900).
View Comments