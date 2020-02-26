Brian Dozier can earn up to $4M with San Diego Padres

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Second baseman Brian Dozier would get a $2.2 million, one-year contract if added to the San Diego Padres' 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $1.8 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances.

Dozier agreed to a minor league contract Monday and hopes to win the starting job. His deal allows nine levels of bonuses: He would get $200,000 for 200 plate appearances and each additional 50 through 600.

Jurickson Profar and Greg Garcia, both on the 40-man roster, are the leading candidates to share time at second for the Padres.

The 32-year-old Dozier spent last season with the World Series champion Washington Nationals and hit .238 with 20 homers and 50 RBIs in 482 plate appearances. He was Washington's regular starter for most of the first four months but played only occasionally after Asdrúbal Cabrera signed with the Nationals in early August.

A veteran of eight major league seasons with Minnesota (2012-18), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018) and the Nationals, Dozier has a .245 career average with 192 homers and 562 RBIs.

