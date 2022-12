ATLANTA (AP) — Braelen Bridges scored 18 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim posted a double-double off the bench and Georgia breezed to a 77-62 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday.

Bridges sank all nine of his shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3). Abdur-Rahim finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Matthew Moncrieffe made all six of his shots and scored 15. Terry Roberts had 10 points, five assists and three steals.