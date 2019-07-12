British GP: Gasly fastest practice, Grosjean crashes in pits

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly was fastest in first practice for the British Grand Prix as Romain Grosjean crashed his Haas in the pit lane.

Grosjean span out of control on the pit lane exit at Silverstone on Friday morning and lost his front wing.

In front of his home fans, Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton was only fourth fastest as rain fell — almost a second slower than Gasly.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was second in the timesheets behind Gasly, who clocked 1 minute, 27.173 seconds.

The other Red Bull driver — Max Verstappen — was third.

