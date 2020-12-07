British Open venues confirmed for 2023 and 2024

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open will be played at Royal Liverpool in 2023 and at Royal Troon in 2024, the R&A said Monday.

The tournaments were rescheduled following the cancellation of this year's Open at Royal St. George’s because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time since 1945 that the tournament was canceled.

The famous Kent links will host the British Open from July 11-18, 2021, as previously announced. St Andrews remains the site of the 150th Open, scheduled in 2022.

The British Open has been staged 12 times at Royal Liverpool, most recently in 2014 when Rory McIlroy won the Claret Jug.

Royal Troon in Scotland has hosted nine times. Henrik Stenson won there in 2016.

“We are grateful to everyone involved at the clubs and at our partner organizations for supporting our plans and showing flexibility to adapt their own schedules," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “We can now look forward to seeing the world's best players competing at these outstanding links courses in 2023 and 2024.”

The scheduled dates are July 16-23, 2023, at Royal Liverpool, and July 14-21, 2024, at Royal Troon.

The British Open is golf’s original championship, first played in 1860.

