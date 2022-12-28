Skip to main content
Sports

Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 107

Durant 8-17 9-9 26, O'Neale 3-6 0-0 7, Claxton 8-9 1-2 17, Irving 11-22 1-1 28, Simmons 5-10 0-2 10, Warren 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 2-6 0-0 4, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Mills 3-3 3-3 12, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-83 14-17 108.

ATLANTA (107)

Collins 8-16 4-6 21, Griffin 2-10 0-0 4, Okongwu 6-12 6-9 18, A.Holiday 4-7 0-0 10, Murray 10-26 3-4 24, Johnson 6-12 1-1 14, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 5-11 1-2 14, Forrest 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-97 15-22 107.

Brooklyn 31 25 27 25 108
Atlanta 30 33 17 27 107

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 10-26 (Irving 5-11, Mills 3-3, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-4, Curry 0-1, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-2), Atlanta 8-22 (Bogdanovic 3-4, A.Holiday 2-4, Collins 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Murray 1-4, J.Holiday 0-1, Griffin 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 47 (Durant 16), Atlanta 47 (Okongwu 13). Assists_Brooklyn 22 (Durant, Irving 8), Atlanta 22 (Murray 8). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 18, Atlanta 14.

More for you
Written By