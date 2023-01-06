Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 102

Durant 9-26 11-11 33, O'Neale 5-8 0-0 14, Claxton 4-4 1-1 9, Irving 7-22 2-2 19, Simmons 3-6 0-0 6, Warren 5-8 4-4 15, Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Watanabe 1-1 0-0 3, Curry 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 37-85 19-20 108.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling