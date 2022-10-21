Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105

Anunoby 3-9 2-2 10, Barnes 7-14 2-2 17, Siakam 15-20 5-9 37, Trent Jr. 6-16 0-0 14, VanVleet 7-11 0-0 18, Achiuwa 1-6 2-3 4, Banton 2-4 0-0 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 41-83 12-18 105.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling