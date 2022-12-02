Brooklyn 114, Toronto 105

Anunoby 8-16 5-7 21, Siakam 7-15 9-11 24, Koloko 2-8 1-1 5, Barnes 6-12 4-7 17, VanVleet 4-14 1-2 10, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 3, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 2-7 0-0 5, Trent Jr. 6-11 2-2 16, Birch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-87 22-30 105.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling