Brooklyn 117, Utah 106

Harris 3-6 0-0 9, O'Neale 4-9 2-2 13, Claxton 8-9 4-8 20, Irving 18-29 4-6 48, Simmons 3-7 0-0 6, Warren 2-4 0-0 5, Watanabe 1-3 0-0 3, Curry 3-8 2-2 10, Sumner 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-80 13-20 117.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling