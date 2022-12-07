Brooklyn 122, Charlotte 116

McDaniels 8-14 2-2 19, Washington 5-13 1-4 12, Plumlee 5-8 3-8 13, Oubre Jr. 11-20 3-5 28, Rozier 13-24 0-1 29, Thor 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Richards 1-1 0-0 2, Maledon 1-1 3-3 5, McGowens 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 47-88 12-23 116.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling