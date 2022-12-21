Brooklyn 143, Golden State 113

D.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-9 2-4 4, Looney 2-5 2-2 6, Moody 7-11 0-0 17, Poole 4-17 4-4 13, Baldwin Jr. 6-10 0-0 17, Lamb 2-5 1-2 6, Jerome 5-9 3-3 14, Wiseman 12-14 5-8 30, Rollins 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 41-83 19-25 113.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling