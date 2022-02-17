Brooklyn Nets Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|36
|36.5
|379-729
|.520
|67-180
|228-255
|.894
|1053
|29.3
|Irving
|14
|36.2
|127-281
|.452
|35-95
|49-53
|.925
|338
|24.1
|Harden
|44
|37.0
|292-706
|.414
|102-307
|304-350
|.869
|990
|22.5
|Curry
|2
|34.0
|17-32
|.531
|9-17
|0-0
|.000
|43
|21.5
|Aldridge
|38
|22.8
|222-398
|.558
|12-39
|65-77
|.844
|521
|13.7
|Mills
|57
|31.1
|266-631
|.422
|181-437
|40-46
|.870
|753
|13.2
|Harris
|14
|30.2
|56-124
|.452
|41-88
|5-6
|.833
|158
|11.3
|Drummond
|2
|23.5
|9-18
|.500
|0-0
|4-9
|.444
|22
|11.0
|Thomas
|47
|19.4
|176-394
|.447
|38-141
|60-74
|.811
|450
|9.6
|Claxton
|25
|21.2
|99-155
|.639
|0-0
|30-53
|.566
|228
|9.1
|Griffin
|47
|18.4
|120-285
|.421
|31-129
|50-68
|.735
|321
|6.8
|Edwards
|27
|24.9
|71-175
|.406
|30-88
|8-10
|.800
|180
|6.7
|Brown
|49
|21.0
|131-266
|.492
|13-40
|38-52
|.731
|313
|6.4
|Sharpe
|29
|12.8
|80-140
|.571
|1-4
|21-37
|.568
|182
|6.3
|Johnson
|43
|19.3
|111-227
|.489
|14-55
|18-38
|.474
|254
|5.9
|Bembry
|48
|19.8
|121-213
|.568
|15-36
|21-35
|.600
|278
|5.8
|Duke
|18
|16.2
|35-94
|.372
|9-32
|16-19
|.842
|95
|5.3
|Carter
|45
|11.8
|53-163
|.325
|39-118
|6-8
|.750
|151
|3.4
|Millsap
|24
|11.3
|32-85
|.376
|6-27
|12-17
|.706
|82
|3.4
|Galloway
|4
|14.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Ennis
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Harrison
|2
|11.5
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Gabriel
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|58
|240.9
|2406-5142
|.468
|646-1845
|975-1207
|.808
|6433
|110.9
|OPPONENTS
|58
|240.9
|2354-5259
|.448
|699-2110
|1012-1260
|.803
|6419
|110.7
