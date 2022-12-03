Skip to main content
Sports

Brooklyn Nets Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Durant 24 36.8 252-455 .554 38-110 174-189 .921 716 29.8
Irving 16 36.7 148-307 .482 43-131 58-65 .892 397 24.8
Claxton 23 27.6 123-169 .728 0-1 27-59 .458 273 11.9
Warren 1 17.0 5-11 .455 0-2 0-0 .000 10 10.0
O'Neale 24 35.6 82-208 .394 56-134 16-23 .696 236 9.8
Curry 14 22.9 49-110 .445 26-63 10-11 .909 134 9.6
Harris 22 25.6 65-166 .392 43-120 11-15 .733 184 8.4
Simmons 17 28.1 62-101 .614 0-1 18-33 .545 142 8.4
Watanabe 14 18.2 42-69 .609 24-42 6-9 .667 114 8.1
Sumner 20 15.3 49-112 .438 12-44 33-36 .917 143 7.2
Thomas 18 15.2 36-96 .375 6-23 35-44 .795 113 6.3
Mills 20 11.0 30-71 .423 21-55 10-10 1.000 91 4.6
Morris 14 10.4 16-41 .390 13-28 0-0 .000 45 3.2
Duke 13 7.8 16-35 .457 0-4 3-4 .750 35 2.7
Sharpe 14 7.9 14-30 .467 2-3 8-12 .667 38 2.7
Edwards 11 3.5 3-12 .250 2-7 1-2 .500 9 0.8
TEAM 24 241.0 992-1993 .498 286-768 410-512 .801 2680 111.7
OPPONENTS 24 241.0 945-2130 .444 301-805 458-613 .747 2649 110.4
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Durant 9 150 159 6.6 130 5.4 62 0 16 78 42
Irving 8 58 66 4.1 69 4.3 48 0 16 37 15
Claxton 59 138 197 8.6 29 1.3 70 0 16 31 50
Warren 3 1 4 4.0 0 .0 2 0 1 1 0
O'Neale 20 108 128 5.3 113 4.7 78 0 28 42 16
Curry 4 29 33 2.4 34 2.4 25 0 9 20 4
Harris 10 58 68 3.1 39 1.8 53 0 11 13 6
Simmons 17 96 113 6.6 99 5.8 64 0 21 39 12
Watanabe 10 31 41 2.9 13 .9 16 0 3 5 7
Sumner 5 21 26 1.3 23 1.2 28 0 20 22 5
Thomas 1 24 25 1.4 28 1.6 19 0 9 15 3
Mills 5 11 16 .8 21 1.1 10 0 4 7 1
Morris 5 22 27 1.9 14 1.0 17 0 5 8 2
Duke 4 8 12 .9 9 .7 19 0 4 9 1
Sharpe 12 28 40 2.9 9 .6 24 0 3 8 7
Edwards 2 3 5 .5 2 .2 1 0 2 1 1
TEAM 174 786 960 40.0 632 26.3 536 1 168 336 172
OPPONENTS 288 784 1072 44.7 555 23.1 452 0 184 325 94
Written By