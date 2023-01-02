Brooklyn Nets Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|35
|36.2
|371-661
|.561
|61-168
|236-254
|.929
|1039
|29.7
|Irving
|26
|36.6
|252-513
|.491
|80-219
|97-106
|.915
|681
|26.2
|Claxton
|33
|28.2
|177-237
|.747
|0-1
|42-91
|.462
|396
|12.0
|Warren
|12
|19.9
|48-91
|.527
|7-22
|12-14
|.857
|115
|9.6
|O'Neale
|34
|35.1
|114-276
|.413
|80-185
|16-25
|.640
|324
|9.5
|Harris
|29
|25.7
|90-212
|.425
|55-144
|12-17
|.706
|247
|8.5
|Curry
|24
|21.0
|72-169
|.426
|36-93
|18-19
|.947
|198
|8.3
|Simmons
|26
|27.0
|96-159
|.604
|0-1
|18-42
|.429
|210
|8.1
|Watanabe
|23
|19.5
|68-122
|.557
|36-70
|12-17
|.706
|184
|8.0
|Sumner
|31
|14.9
|76-166
|.458
|16-57
|52-56
|.929
|220
|7.1
|Thomas
|26
|13.7
|53-133
|.398
|11-30
|47-60
|.783
|164
|6.3
|Mills
|24
|11.8
|48-100
|.480
|30-69
|14-15
|.933
|140
|5.8
|Morris
|19
|11.4
|27-61
|.443
|19-39
|6-6
|1.000
|79
|4.2
|Sharpe
|19
|8.3
|26-48
|.542
|4-5
|12-17
|.706
|68
|3.6
|Duke
|14
|9.0
|19-43
|.442
|0-6
|4-8
|.500
|42
|3.0
|Edwards
|13
|5.7
|6-22
|.273
|2-11
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.2
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|36
|240.7
|1543-3013
|.512
|437-1120
|599-749
|.800
|4122
|114.5
|OPPONENTS
|36
|240.7
|1437-3170
|.453
|438-1194
|685-901
|.760
|3997
|111.0
