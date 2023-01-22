Brooklyn Nets Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|39
|36.0
|410-734
|.559
|71-189
|267-286
|.934
|1158
|29.7
|Irving
|34
|36.8
|335-694
|.483
|108-298
|120-134
|.896
|898
|26.4
|Claxton
|42
|28.9
|232-316
|.734
|0-2
|56-119
|.471
|520
|12.4
|Warren
|21
|19.9
|88-169
|.521
|15-42
|23-29
|.793
|214
|10.2
|Curry
|33
|22.4
|123-268
|.459
|60-144
|28-29
|.966
|334
|10.1
|O'Neale
|42
|34.8
|136-345
|.394
|94-235
|24-35
|.686
|390
|9.3
|Harris
|38
|24.6
|115-259
|.444
|69-177
|14-21
|.667
|313
|8.2
|Simmons
|34
|27.4
|116-203
|.571
|0-1
|22-51
|.431
|254
|7.5
|Thomas
|30
|13.9
|70-164
|.427
|12-37
|53-68
|.779
|205
|6.8
|Watanabe
|32
|18.1
|77-146
|.527
|41-82
|17-25
|.680
|212
|6.6
|Sumner
|37
|13.9
|82-181
|.453
|17-59
|61-66
|.924
|242
|6.5
|Mills
|27
|12.0
|51-113
|.451
|32-78
|14-15
|.933
|148
|5.5
|Morris
|22
|11.0
|29-69
|.420
|19-42
|10-10
|1.000
|87
|4.0
|Sharpe
|23
|8.4
|30-57
|.526
|4-5
|14-21
|.667
|78
|3.4
|Duke
|14
|9.0
|19-43
|.442
|0-6
|4-8
|.500
|42
|3.0
|Edwards
|13
|5.7
|6-22
|.273
|2-11
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.2
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|45
|240.6
|1919-3783
|.507
|544-1408
|728-919
|.792
|5110
|113.6
|OPPONENTS
|45
|240.6
|1789-3974
|.450
|537-1477
|859-1125
|.764
|4974
|110.5
___