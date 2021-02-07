Healthy again, Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open JOHN NICHOLSON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 7:52 p.m.
1 of8 Brooks Koepka poses with the trophy after winning a PGA golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Brooks Koepka tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of a PGA golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Brooks Koepka tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of a PGA golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Jordan Spieth tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of a PGA golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of a PGA golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Kyoung-Hoon Lee tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of a PGA golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Scottie Scheffler tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of a PGA golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 James Hahn tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of a PGA golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — At the lowest points in an 18-month struggle with left knee and hip problems, Brooks Koepka wondered if he'd ever be back at all, let alone recapture the magic that carried him to four major championships.
“It’s been a wild ride for the last year and a half and very frustrating,” Koepka said. “I’ve had moments where I didn’t know if I was going to be the same, if I could even come back.”