Brooks leads Grizzlies to 1st home victory 115-110 over Nets CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 10:57 p.m.
1 of6 Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) shoots between Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris (12) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen struggle for control of the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) shoots between Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) and guard Joe Harris during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) brings the ball upcourt in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) dunks ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 24 points and Memphis held on for a 115-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night after Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas left midway through the game due to health and safety protocols.
Brandon Clarke added 21 for Memphis, which got its first home win of the season.