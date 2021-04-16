Brooks scores 32, Grizzlies pull away to beat Bulls 126-115 MICHAL DWOJAK, Associated Press April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 10:36 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Brooks scored a season-high 32 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took control in the second half to beat the Chicago Bulls 126-115 on Friday night.
Brooks had 15 points in the third quarter to lead Memphis' charge. The game was tied at the end of both the first and second quarters before the Grizzlies took control to beat the Bulls for the second time this week.