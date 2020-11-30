https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Broome-lifts-Morehead-State-over-Arkansas-State-15761863.php
Broome lifts Morehead State over Arkansas State 69-61
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State topped Arkansas State 69-61 on Sunday.
De’Von Cooper had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morehead State (1-2). Ta’lon Cooper added three blocks.
Caleb Fields tied a career high with 22 points for the Red Wolves (0-2). Christian Willis added 14 points.
