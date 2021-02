CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown scored 14 points with 14 rebounds and his driving layup down the middle of the lane with 0.8 seconds led The Citadel past VMI 75-74 on Saturday.

Kaiden Rice led the Bulldogs (12-9, 5-9 Southern Conference) with 20 points and Fletcher Abee scored 19. Tyler Moffe added 13 points and collared 10 boards.