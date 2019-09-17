Cleveland 6 10 7 0—23
New York 0 3 0 0— 3
First Quarter

Cle_FG Seibert 23, 10:27.

Cle_FG Seibert 48, 6:15.

Second Quarter

Cle_Chubb 19 run (Seibert kick), 10:16.

NYJ_FG Ficken 46, 2:56.

Cle_FG Seibert 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Cle_Beckham 89 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 3:32.

A_78,523.

___

Cle NYJ
First downs 16 13
Total Net Yards 375 262
Rushes-yards 21-70 24-93
Passing 305 169
Punt Returns 4-48 1-5
Kickoff Returns 1-23 3-50
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-13
Comp-Att-Int 19-35-1 23-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 4-32
Punts 6-38.5 7-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-85 12-89
Time of Possession 29:41 30:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 18-62, D.Johnson 3-8. New York, Bell 21-68, Montgomery 3-25.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 19-35-1-325. New York, Siemian 3-6-0-3, Falk 20-25-0-198.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Beckham 6-161, Chubb 4-36, D.Johnson 3-42, Landry 3-32, Ratley 2-50, Harris 1-4. New York, Bell 10-61, R.Anderson 4-81, Crowder 4-40, Montgomery 3-15, Bellamy 1-5, D.Thomas 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.