Bryant 73, Syracuse 72

Walker 6-13 6-6 18, Edert 1-4 0-0 3, Gross-Bullock 6-12 0-3 15, Pride 4-11 4-4 13, Timberlake 4-10 5-6 13, Latimer 2-6 3-4 9, Mosher 0-3 0-0 0, Moon 0-0 0-0 0, Cramer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 18-23 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling