Bryant 79, Stony Brook 60

Policelli 6-13 0-0 18, Fitzmorris 0-1 1-2 1, Pettway 0-6 0-0 0, Roberts 2-6 0-0 4, Stephenson-Moore 10-19 0-0 21, Sarvan 3-5 1-2 8, Clarke 2-11 0-0 6, Heiden 0-0 0-0 0, Muratori 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-62 2-4 60.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling