Bryce McGowens goes off for 29 as Nebraska rallies, 74-65

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Bryce McGowens scored 29 points, including nine in a furious late rally, and Nebraska turned aside Sam Houston 74-65 on Friday night to avoid a second-straight upset to start the season.
Alonzo Verge Jr., who fnished with 13 points and seven assists, came off the bench with Nebraska (1-1) trailing by a point to quickly score a second-try layup that turned into a three-point play, then drove for another layup off a Trey McGowens block, sparking the Huskers 22-12 finish over the final 8:20.