Buccaneers-Panthers game delayed by weather

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Photo: Brian Blanco, AP Photo: Brian Blanco, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Buccaneers-Panthers game delayed by weather 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Buccaneers-Panthers game has been delayed by weather midway through the first quarter.

Thunderstorms moved into the area just before kickoff Thursday night after the temperature hovered in the mid-90s during the day. The game was scoreless when play was stopped.

Rain fell early in the game and players were asked to leave the field and fans told to take shelter with 8:31 left in the first quarter due to lightning in the area.

