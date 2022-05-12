Bucks, Warriors try to close out second-round series at home STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 4:56 p.m.
1 of17 Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) is embraced by Pat Connaughton while celebrating after blocking a shot by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the final seconds of play during the second half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. The Bucks won 110-107. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, left, celebrates in front of stunned Boston Celtics fans after Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. The Bucks won 110-107. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 El pívot de los Celtics de Boston Al Horford busca detener al alero de los Bucks de Milwaukee Giannis Antetokounmpo cuando avanza hacia la canasta en el juego 5 de las semifinales de la Conferencia Este el miércoles 11 de mayo del 2022. (AP Foto/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to pivot around Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Boston Celtics center Al Horford, right, battle for the ball during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson (11), Jordan Poole (3), and Stephen Curry (30) watch from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Carlos Avila Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson (11) reacts to a foul call during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Carlos Avila Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams (4) defends Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Karen Pulfer Focht/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts after he makes a basket in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Karen Pulfer Focht/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) looks to pass as Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams (4) moves in during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Karen Pulfer Focht/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga (00) goes up for a basket as Memphis Grizzlies' Tyus Jones (21) defends in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Karen Pulfer Focht/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks want to build off the momentum from a thrilling comeback and the Golden State Warriors seek to put an embarrassing loss behind them as both teams attempt to clinch their second-round series.
Both own 3-2 lead in their respective series and are at home Friday for Game 6. The defending NBA champion Bucks rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win 110-107 at Boston on Wednesday night while the Warriors squandered an opportunity to close out their series by losing 134-95 at Memphis.
