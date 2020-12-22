Bueckers leads No. 3 UConn past Villanova AARON BRACY, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 10:13 p.m.
1 of6 Connecticut forward Aubrey Griffin (44) gets the ball away from Villanova forward Sarah Mortensen (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Villanova forward Brianna Herlihy (14) shoots over Connecticut guard Anna Makurat (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist (20) shoots next to Connecticut guard Evina Westbrook (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Villanova forward Brianna Herlihy (14) moves around Connecticut guard Anna Makurat (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Villanova forward Brianna Herlihy (14) shoots next to Connecticut forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Connecticut guard Anna Makurat (24) grabs a rebound away from Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — On his first tour of Villanova’s new home court, Geno Auriemma paused when he saw a sign that said, “Moments of Greatness.” When he noticed that many of those highlights were for Wildcats wins over UConn, it didn’t comfort him heading into Tuesday night’s game.
Turns out, Auriemma had nothing to worry about.