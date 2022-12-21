Buffalo 129, SUNY-Canton 62

Atcha-Dedji 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers-Phillips 3-10 0-0 7, Dubois 7-19 1-2 17, Levy 2-5 0-0 5, Omaga 2-5 0-0 6, Nunnally 3-10 0-0 8, Harmer 3-8 1-1 10, Larson 1-4 0-1 2, Fields 1-6 0-0 2, Angelo 0-2 0-0 0, Averitt 1-2 0-0 3, Lumarche 0-1 0-0 0, Biao 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-73 2-4 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling