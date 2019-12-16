https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Buffalo-17-Pittsburgh-10-14908862.php
Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|10
|—
|17
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|7
|0
|—
|10
Buf_Allen 1 run (Hauschka kick), 14:22.
Pit_FG Boswell 49, 11:26.
Pit_Conner 11 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 11:18.
Buf_FG Hauschka 36, 12:23.
Buf_Kroft 14 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:55.
A_64,694.
|Buf
|Pit
|First downs
|17
|15
|Total Net Yards
|261
|229
|Rushes-yards
|38-130
|15-51
|Passing
|131
|178
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|2-45
|3-63
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-49
|1-33
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-25-1
|23-38-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|4-24
|Punts
|6-41.5
|5-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|4-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-70
|6-30
|Time of Possession
|32:20
|27:40
RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 21-87, Allen 7-28, Gore 10-15. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-42, Whyte 2-5, Hodges 1-4, Snell 2-1, Samuels 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 13-25-1-139. Pittsburgh, Hodges 23-38-4-202.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Brown 7-99, Singletary 2-2, Kroft 1-14, Knox 1-11, Roberts 1-7, Beasley 1-6. Pittsburgh, Washington 5-83, Johnson 5-62, Vannett 5-40, Conner 4-9, Holton 2-(minus 1), Samuels 1-5, Gentry 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
