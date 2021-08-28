Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0

Green Bay 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Buffalo 7 6 6 0 \u2014 19 First Quarter Buf_Davis 31 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:02. Second Quarter Buf_Moss 3 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:24. Third Quarter Buf_Fromm 13 run (pass failed), 3:36. ___ GB Buf First downs 18 23 Total Net Yards 312 345 Rushes-yards 28-118 17-60 Passing 194 285 Punt Returns 1-5 2-25 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-25 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-29-1 33-48-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 2-19 Punts 2-48.5 2-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 3-20 4-30 Time of Possession 29:27 30:33 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Green Bay, Hill 7-37, Williams 5-28, P.Taylor 6-19, Dillon 7-18, Love 3-16. Buffalo, Fromm 3-17, Breida 1-16, Whyte 5-11, Moss 4-10, Gilliam 1-4, Allen 1-4, Webb 2-(minus 2). PASSING_Green Bay, Love 12-18-1-149, Benkert 7-11-0-61. Buffalo, Allen 20-26-0-194, Fromm 10-16-0-87, Webb 3-6-0-23. RECEIVING_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 6-41, M.Taylor 5-69, Begelton 4-51, Dafney 1-23, P.Taylor 1-15, Hill 1-7, Deguara 1-4. Buffalo, Davis 5-75, Beasley 4-52, Gentry 4-29, Sanders 4-27, Whyte 3-16, Becker 2-33, Kumerow 2-15, Stevenson 2-15, Breida 2-10, Singletary 2-8, Powell 1-15, Knox 1-6, Moss 1-3. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 28.