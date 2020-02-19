Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59
Mallers 3-9 2-2 9, Teague 2-4 0-0 4, Bumbalough 0-4 1-2 1, Coleman 6-12 1-2 15, El-Amin 7-17 0-0 18, Acree 2-5 2-3 6, Hazen 0-1 5-6 5, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Huggins 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-55 12-17 59.
Hardnett 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 6-15 3-4 16, Graves 5-16 4-4 16, A.Johnson 3-12 3-4 12, Jordan 4-9 0-1 10, Mballa 6-10 4-6 16, Segu 0-5 0-0 0, Grant 0-3 2-2 2, Gallion 0-1 0-0 0, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-73 16-21 72.
Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 7-28 (El-Amin 4-11, Coleman 2-5, Mallers 1-7, Teague 0-1, Acree 0-2, Bumbalough 0-2), Buffalo 8-31 (A.Johnson 3-6, Jordan 2-5, Graves 2-7, Williams 1-5, Gallion 0-1, Grant 0-3, Segu 0-4). Fouled Out_Teague. Rebounds_Ball St. 37 (Teague 10), Buffalo 46 (Mballa 15). Assists_Ball St. 11 (Bumbalough, Coleman 4), Buffalo 13 (Jordan 5). Total Fouls_Ball St. 20, Buffalo 15. A_4,044 (6,100).