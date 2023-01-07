Buffalo 80, N. Illinois 62

Ibarguen 5-6 3-5 13, Coit 6-16 2-2 16, Crump 1-2 4-11 6, Nutter 3-12 0-0 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Thornton 1-4 5-7 8, Hunter 1-5 0-0 2, Durosinmi 0-2 0-0 0, Plintauskas 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 21-55 14-25 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling