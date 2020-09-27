Bumgarner gets 1st win in final start for D-backs, 11-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched five scoreless innings to win his first game for Arizona in his ninth and final start this season, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 11-3 on Sunday to close disappointing years for both teams.

Bumgarner (1-4), a former World Series MVP for San Francisco, left the Giants as a free agent for an $85 million, five-year contract to pitch in the desert. The 31-year-old left-hander never got untracked, plagued by inconsistency and a monthlong stint on the injured list with a mid-back strain.

Bumgarner allowed two hits with four strikeouts for first win since Sept. 4, 2019. He finished with a 6.48 ERA.

Arizona had aspirations of its first playoff berth since 2017 after finishing 85-77 last season but faded from contention with a stretch of 13 losses in 14 games last month and finished last in the NL West at 25-35.

Colorado finished 71-90 a year ago and wasn’t expected to be much of a factor in the NL West this season with Ian Desmond sitting out due to the coronavirus. The Rockies opened 11-3 but finished fourth at 26-34, 17 games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona scored two runs in the first inning off Kyle Freeland (2-1) and four more in the third to close with five wins in its final six games.

Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer in the third inning for the 16th of his first season with Arizona. Calhoun and Ketel Marte had three RBIs each.

Freeland allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. He had no wins in his final 11 starts and had a 4.33 ERA.

UP NEXT

The Rockies and Diamondbacks open their spring training schedules against each other on Feb. 27 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

