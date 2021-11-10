Burns on Pats' Jones: I wish my D-end friends happy hunting STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Nov. 10, 2021
1 of3 New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up with teammates during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns is taken off the field after getting hunt during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said he thinks Patriots quarterback Mac Jones should apologize for grabbing his foot and trying to hurt him during Sunday's game. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said he thinks New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones should apologize for grabbing his right ankle and trying to twist it during last Sunday’s game in Charlotte.
Not that Burns is expecting Jones to be contrite.