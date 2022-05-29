Burns playoff birdie to beat No. 1 Scheffler at Colonial STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer May 29, 2022 Updated: May 29, 2022 9:21 p.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sam Burns has a winning moment of his own at Colonial.
Just more than two hours after finishing his round of 5-under 65 to get to 9 under, Burns came back out for a playoff and made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole Sunday to beat Scottie Scheffler, his best friend the No. 1 player in the world.
STEPHEN HAWKINS