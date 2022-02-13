Burton hits 2 FTs in 2nd OT, Northwestern beats Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton hit two tiebreaking free throws in the closing seconds, Jillian Brown scored a career-high 18 points, and Northwestern beat a top-four team for the first time in 40 years, squeezing past No. 4 Michigan 71-69 in double overtime on Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) had not beaten a team ranked this high since taking out No. 3 Long Beach on Jan. 16, 1982. Their most recent victory over a top-five opponent was over No. 5 Ohio State on No. 5 Ohio State on Jan. 14, 2016.

Burton made up for a rough afternoon when she made those winning free throws after getting fouled on an inbounds pass. The Wildcats’ star finished with 13 points on 2-for-13 shooting to go with 13 assists.

Brown, a freshman, surpassed her previous high of 16 points. Courtney Shaw scored 16 and grabbed nine rebounds, helping Northwestern pull off the surprising win after losing five of seven.

Naz Hillmon scored 16 and became the fourth Michigan player with 2,000 points. She also grabbed 15 rebounds.

Danielle Rauch and Emily Kiser each scored 13. But the Wolverines (20-4, 11-3) lost again after falling at rival Michigan State on Thursday.

Northwestern led 69-66 after Courtney Shaw's layup with 1:15 left in the second overtime. Michigan's Danielle Rauch nailed a step-back 3 from the left win to tie it with 53 seconds remaining.

The Wolverines' Maddie Nolan got called for an offensive foul with four seconds to go. Burton got fouled by Amy Dilk and made two free throws to break the tie.

Michigan's Izabel Varejo missed a shot as time expired, setting off a celebration near the Northwestern bench.

Burton hit two free throws for Northwestern to tie it at 63-all with 1:40 left in the first overtime.

After Brown blocked a corner 3 by Maddie Nolan with 27 seconds left, resulting in a shot-clock violation for Michigan, Northwestern's Lauryn Satterwhite missed on a wild drive. It led to a jump ball with three seconds remaining that the Wolverines controlled. But Courtney Shaw stole a pass from Rauch.

Michigan led 53-50 with 6:31 remaining in regulation after a layup by Hillmon, then went more than five minutes without scoring.

Northwestern scored eight in that stretch, with six of those points coming from Brown. Michigan missed eight straight shots before Danielle Rauch finally nailed a 3 with 26 seconds left.

Burton then turned the ball over, and Rauch made two free throws to tie it at 58-all with 7.2 seconds to go.

After a timeout, Burton caught an inbound pass near the top of the key and missed a floater, sending the game to overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines were looking for a bounce-back win. Instead, they have back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Northwestern: A huge win for the Wildcats, who have another tough matchup coming up at No. 7 Indiana on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts No. 15 Maryland on Feb. 20.

Northwestern: Visits No. 7 Indiana on Thursday.

