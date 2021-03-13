Butler scores 28, Dragic adds 25 as Heat beat Bulls 101-90 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 12:34 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points against his former team, Goran Dragic added 20 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 Friday night for their ninth win in 10 games.
Butler, who played his first six seasons in Chicago, scored 25 through the first three quarters. The five-time All-Star was more than willing to let Dragic take over from there.
