Butler scores 30, unbeaten No. 2 Baylor tops No. 9 Kansas STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 12:41 a.m.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler hit a 3-pointer on the first shot of the game and No. 2 Baylor jumped out to a big lead. The standout guard kept scoring points — and making plays when No. 9 Kansas tried to get close late.
Butler had a season-high 30 points and eight assists as the Bears remained undefeated with a 77-69 victory Monday night over No. 9 Kansas, which has lost consecutive Big 12 games for the first time in nearly eight years.
STEPHEN HAWKINS