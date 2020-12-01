FG FT Reb
NICHOLLS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Garvin 32 7-15 1-2 2-9 0 4 15
Lyons 24 2-5 0-0 4-7 0 3 4
Fornes 14 0-5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gordon 37 5-14 0-2 0-4 2 4 12
K.Johnson 32 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 0 3
Jones 20 3-8 2-2 1-4 3 4 9
I.Johnson 14 2-7 0-0 1-4 2 2 6
Sears 13 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Williams 12 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Buford 2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-60 3-6 10-34 9 20 49

Percentages: FG .333, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (I.Johnson 2-3, Gordon 2-7, K.Johnson 1-1, Jones 1-2, Buford 0-1, Lyons 0-1, Fornes 0-2, Garvin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Lyons 2, Fornes, Jones).

Turnovers: 17 (Gordon 4, Jones 4, Garvin 3, K.Johnson 3, Fornes, Lyons, Sears).

Steals: 10 (K.Johnson 3, Garvin 2, Lyons 2, Fornes, I.Johnson, Jones).

Technical Fouls: Jones, 00:20 second.

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anticevich 34 3-9 2-2 1-5 2 1 11
Thiemann 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Betley 29 2-8 0-0 1-4 1 1 6
Bradley 35 8-13 7-8 3-6 0 3 26
Foreman 35 2-10 0-0 2-6 5 1 6
Kelly 30 2-6 0-2 1-9 1 1 4
Brown 20 1-2 1-2 0-2 2 3 3
Kuany 7 1-1 0-1 0-1 0 0 2
Thorpe 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-50 10-15 8-33 12 11 60

Percentages: FG .400, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Bradley 3-5, Anticevich 3-6, Betley 2-7, Foreman 2-8).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anticevich 2, Betley).

Turnovers: 20 (Bradley 7, Brown 5, Anticevich 2, Foreman 2, Thiemann 2, Betley, Kelly).

Steals: 7 (Anticevich 2, Brown 2, Betley, Foreman, Kelly).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nicholls 18 31 49
California 23 37 60

