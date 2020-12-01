CALIFORNIA 60, NICHOLLS 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Garvin
|32
|7-15
|1-2
|2-9
|0
|4
|15
|Lyons
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|3
|4
|Fornes
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|37
|5-14
|0-2
|0-4
|2
|4
|12
|K.Johnson
|32
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Jones
|20
|3-8
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|4
|9
|I.Johnson
|14
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|6
|Sears
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Williams
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Buford
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-60
|3-6
|10-34
|9
|20
|49
Percentages: FG .333, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (I.Johnson 2-3, Gordon 2-7, K.Johnson 1-1, Jones 1-2, Buford 0-1, Lyons 0-1, Fornes 0-2, Garvin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Lyons 2, Fornes, Jones).
Turnovers: 17 (Gordon 4, Jones 4, Garvin 3, K.Johnson 3, Fornes, Lyons, Sears).
Steals: 10 (K.Johnson 3, Garvin 2, Lyons 2, Fornes, I.Johnson, Jones).
Technical Fouls: Jones, 00:20 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anticevich
|34
|3-9
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|11
|Thiemann
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Betley
|29
|2-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|6
|Bradley
|35
|8-13
|7-8
|3-6
|0
|3
|26
|Foreman
|35
|2-10
|0-0
|2-6
|5
|1
|6
|Kelly
|30
|2-6
|0-2
|1-9
|1
|1
|4
|Brown
|20
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|3
|Kuany
|7
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Thorpe
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-50
|10-15
|8-33
|12
|11
|60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Bradley 3-5, Anticevich 3-6, Betley 2-7, Foreman 2-8).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Anticevich 2, Betley).
Turnovers: 20 (Bradley 7, Brown 5, Anticevich 2, Foreman 2, Thiemann 2, Betley, Kelly).
Steals: 7 (Anticevich 2, Brown 2, Betley, Foreman, Kelly).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nicholls
|18
|31
|—
|49
|California
|23
|37
|—
|60
.