CCSU 59, Dartmouth 50

Adelekun 2-5 0-0 4, Haskins 4-16 0-0 12, Neskovic 3-10 3-4 9, Cornish 4-12 0-0 10, Robinson 0-3 2-2 2, Myrthil 3-5 0-0 7, Munro 1-5 0-0 2, Mitchell-Day 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 5-6 50.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling