CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 1:18 p.m.
Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.
The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans — if all goes according to plan.