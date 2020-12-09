FG FT Reb
CARVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Coley 9 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Augusta 18 1-3 1-2 2-2 1 3 3
Hepburn 25 2-9 0-0 1-5 1 5 4
Mayuen 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Sims 35 3-6 2-2 0-3 0 3 9
Scott 36 6-10 2-2 2-7 4 2 17
Ervin 26 4-6 1-3 2-2 1 1 10
Ferrell 24 4-8 2-2 1-1 0 1 11
Middlebrooks 14 1-3 0-0 3-4 0 4 2
Hanna 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-49 8-11 11-25 7 21 59

Percentages: FG .449, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Scott 3-4, Ervin 1-2, Mayuen 1-2, Ferrell 1-4, Sims 1-4, Augusta 0-1, Hepburn 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Augusta, Hepburn).

Turnovers: 23 (Scott 7, Hepburn 3, Sims 3, Augusta 2, Ervin 2, Ferrell 2, Middlebrooks 2, Coley, Hanna).

Steals: 7 (Ervin 2, Ferrell 2, Scott 2, Hepburn).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Edwards 23 3-5 4-6 2-5 0 3 11
Jones 14 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 4
Battle 30 6-10 3-4 0-1 2 0 15
Fleming 14 6-9 2-2 0-3 2 1 15
Florence 30 5-14 1-2 3-7 4 2 14
Knox 26 0-2 1-2 2-3 4 1 1
Moore 24 6-9 0-0 1-2 1 2 16
Bowser 21 2-5 4-4 2-4 1 3 8
Price 18 5-6 0-0 2-2 3 2 10
Totals 200 35-63 15-20 12-28 18 15 94

Percentages: FG .556, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Moore 4-6, Florence 3-5, Edwards 1-2, Fleming 1-4, Jones 0-1, Battle 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, Moore).

Turnovers: 13 (Bowser 3, Battle 2, Florence 2, Knox 2, Edwards, Jones, Moore, Price).

Steals: 13 (Price 4, Fleming 2, Knox 2, Moore 2, Edwards, Florence, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Carver 28 31 59
Charleston Southern 45 49 94

A_9 (881).