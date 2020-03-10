CIAC cancels rest of winter state tournaments

CHESHIRE - The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is cancelling the remainder of the state boys’ basketball, girls basketball, boys and girls ice hockey and boys swimming tournament due to the growing coronavirus issue.

The decision was announced at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Glenn Lungarini, the executive director of the CIAC, said there have been member schools that have voiced about continuing to play in the tournaments, in addition to neutral site facilities that expressed concern about hosting events as well.

“It is unfortunate they had to do this,” said Foran High boys’ basketball coach Ian Kirkpatrick, whose Lions were set to play at Suffield tonight. “I understand that the health of all concerned comes first. But I do feel bad, especially for my great group of seniors. That’s where my thoughts are right now. They’ve been great and put in four years of work and you hate to see it end like this. We felt that we had a good chance to extend our season.”

Championships for 10 divisions, five in both boys’ and girls’ basketball were scheduled to be held at Mohegan Sun Arena March 21-22. Hockey championships were to be held for three divisions at Yale’s Ingalls Rink. Swimming championships for four divisions were to be held at Wesleyan

The CIAC has held a state tournament championship in boys basketball every year since 1923. Ice hockey has had a tournament championship every year since 1964. There was a hiatus from 1952-63. Ice hockey tournaments were held in 1948, 49, 50 and 52. Girls basketball has held tournament finals since 1974 and boys swimming since 1973.

Shelton winter sports teams saw their seasons come to an end.

St. Joseph girls’ basketball coach Chris Lindwall said, “I feel awful for the players and coaches that have worked so hard all year for it to come to this. I would have hoped that the CIAC could come up with a better plan to benefit all involved. This is very disappointing for our sports. There is nothing better than March Madness in Connecticut.”

“I am devastated,” said Shelton boys’ basketball coach Brian Gardiner, whose Gaels were set to host a second-round game on Wednesday. “My players are devastated. I feel terrible for my players, who have worked really hard this year and have had an incredible season. I wish it did not have to end this way. I wish we had the option of playing the games without fans. I am so proud of my team for what we've done this year, and I am so proud of my seniors and their leadership this season. It just flat out stinks that it has to end this way and not out on the court.”

“I’m very disappointed,” said Shelton Athletic Director John Niski. “I feel bad for our student athlete and coaches who have worked so hard for so long. It is a bitter pill to swallow. I was hoping playing with an empty gym might be the decision made, but they (the CIAC) have more information. As this situation continues to evolve, they have to look at a bigger picture.

“Playing in the state tournament is what all our teams have work for. To lose in states is one thing; to have the opportunity taken away is another. It is not something you can prepare for. It is reflective of life in that you trust adults to do what is best for the kids and guide them in the right way. We have great coaches that have built relationships with their athletes to help them through this difficult time.”

