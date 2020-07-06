COVID conversion: Mississippi ballpark becomes golf venue

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A baseball park in Mississippi has been re-purposed as a small golf course during the COVID-19 outbreak.

WLOX-TV reports that MGM Park in Biloxi made the conversion after the local minor league team, the Shuckers, shut down for the season because of the new coronavirus.

For now, the baseball field has become a nine-hole chipping course. In the late afternoon, the stadium becomes a venue for target golf. Golfers can aim for targets on the field from each of two party decks.

“We’ve been thinking about it for years, and what better time to do it than now and provide some entertainment for fans in the area or just people in the community to come out and swing it and have a little fun with golf,” said Shuckers Assistant General Manager Trevor Matifes.

Golfers should bring their own clubs. Prices start at $25 per person. Tee times are available every half hour from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hourly reservations for the Target Challenge start at 4:15 p.m.

“The nine-hole course, you’ll get two swings. We have a circle in the center. You’ll get a birdie if you hit it there. It’s a par if you hit onto the green. Anywhere else is a bogey. For our target challenge, we’ll provide teams with a scorecard and different holes, different targets are different points,” Matifes said.