CT RiverHawks U10 win tournament

The CT RiverHawks Squirt A team went undefeated to win the Squirt U10 Inaugural CT Ice Tournament.

The team, which plays in Shelton at The Sports Center, was recognized during the first intermission of the University of Connecticut/Quinnipiac matchup at Webster Bank Arena. The RiverHawks are currently ranked fourth in the state for their division.

The CT RiverhawksSquirt A Team defeated the Wonderland Wizards Squirt AA team 4-0 in the tournament championship game Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Webster Bank Arena. Their team's head coach is Shaun Gallagher, who is also head coach of the Ridgefield High School hockey team.

William Widomski is a defenseman for the team, and Charlie Rodrigue is the goalie. Both players are Perry Hill School fifth graders and have played together for three years.

The tournament ran from Jan. 18 to 26 and featured youth hockey teams ranging from boys U8, U10 and U12, girls U12, high school boys and girls hockey, and prep schools, playing at The Sport Center in Shelton, Wonderland of Ice in Bridgeport and the Milford Ice Arena in Milford. It ended this past weekend at the Webster Bank Arena with the Inaugural Tournament of CT's Four NCAA Division I Men's Collegiate Hockey Teams, Quinnipiac, Sacred Heart, UConn and Yale.